Aew Capital Management L P Cuts Stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Aew Capital Management L P reduced its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 58.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 205,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 289,935 shares during the quarter. Aew Capital Management L P owned about 0.07% of Digital Realty Trust worth $29,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DLR. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 80.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 14,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after acquiring an additional 6,477 shares during the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 34.1% in the first quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 3,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 0.3% during the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 170,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,195,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,174,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $207,793,000 after buying an additional 9,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Institutional investors own 98.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $127.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $130.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.95. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.63 and a 52 week high of $178.22. The company has a market capitalization of $36.27 billion, a PE ratio of 26.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.32.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($1.40). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 31.28%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DLR shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $151.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.46.

Insider Activity at Digital Realty Trust

In other Digital Realty Trust news, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.55, for a total transaction of $6,877,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,510,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.55, for a total value of $6,877,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,510,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dyer Corey sold 2,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.27, for a total transaction of $343,724.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,604,549.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.