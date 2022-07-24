Aew Capital Management L P Cuts Stock Holdings in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Aew Capital Management L P lessened its holdings in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 695,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 123,122 shares during the quarter. Kilroy Realty makes up about 1.5% of Aew Capital Management L P’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Aew Capital Management L P’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $53,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 2.5% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 127,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,743,000 after buying an additional 3,168 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 15.1% in the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 264,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,238,000 after buying an additional 34,800 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 2.2% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 114,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,733,000 after buying an additional 2,406 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 42.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 1.0% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 31,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

Kilroy Realty Price Performance

Shares of KRC opened at $52.78 on Friday. Kilroy Realty Co. has a fifty-two week low of $49.17 and a fifty-two week high of $79.06. The company has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Kilroy Realty Announces Dividend

Kilroy Realty ( NYSE:KRC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 3.23%. The business had revenue of $265.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is currently 134.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on KRC. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Kilroy Realty from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. TheStreet lowered Kilroy Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kilroy Realty in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.27.

Insider Activity at Kilroy Realty

In related news, EVP John Osmond sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total value of $60,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,749 shares in the company, valued at $705,879.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Kilroy Realty



Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, KRC) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

