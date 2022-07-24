AGNC Investment (AGNC) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, July 25th. Analysts expect AGNC Investment to post earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.08. AGNC Investment had a positive return on equity of 18.40% and a negative net margin of 72.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. On average, analysts expect AGNC Investment to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AGNC Investment Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AGNC opened at $12.15 on Friday. AGNC Investment has a 12-month low of $9.99 and a 12-month high of $16.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.74. The company has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a jul 22 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 12.4%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently -77.01%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AGNC shares. Barclays cut their price target on AGNC Investment from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on AGNC Investment to $12.50 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on AGNC Investment in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Maxim Group lowered their price objective on AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.44.

Institutional Trading of AGNC Investment

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGNC. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 36,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AGNC Investment in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 29,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 3,835 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 38,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 4,082 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Further Reading

