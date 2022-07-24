Agricultural Bank of China (OTCMKTS:ACGBY) Upgraded to “Neutral” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Agricultural Bank of China (OTCMKTS:ACGBY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of Agricultural Bank of China stock opened at $8.17 on Wednesday. Agricultural Bank of China has a 1-year low of $7.93 and a 1-year high of $10.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.6816 per share. This represents a yield of 7.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 6th. Agricultural Bank of China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.98%.

Agricultural Bank of China Limited provides corporate and retail banking products and services. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. It offers demand, personal call, foreign currency time, foreign currency call, time or demand optional, foreign exchange demand, foreign exchange call, foreign exchange time, certificates of deposit, savings, agreed-term, and negotiated deposits; and loans comprise housing, consumer, business, fixed asset, working capital, real estate, and entrusted syndicated loans, as well as trade finances, guarantees and commitments, and loans with custody of export rebates accounts.

