Air Canada (TSE:AC) PT Lowered to C$19.00

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Citigroup from C$25.50 to C$19.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued a buy rating and set a C$35.00 price objective on shares of Air Canada in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Air Canada from C$31.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Air Canada from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Air Canada from C$31.00 to C$30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on Air Canada from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$27.56.

AC stock opened at C$16.91 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183,588.89. Air Canada has a 12-month low of C$15.57 and a 12-month high of C$26.80. The stock has a market cap of C$6.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$18.74 and its 200 day moving average is C$21.55.

Air Canada ( TSE:AC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported C($2.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($1.63) by C($0.88). The firm had revenue of C$2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.74 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Air Canada will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Amos Kazzaz acquired 4,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$21.36 per share, for a total transaction of C$88,115.68. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 17,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$363,973.72. In other Air Canada news, Senior Officer Murray Douglas Strom sold 3,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.33, for a total transaction of C$80,094.15. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$58,444.20. Also, Senior Officer Amos Kazzaz purchased 4,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$21.36 per share, for a total transaction of C$88,115.68. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 17,043 shares in the company, valued at C$363,973.72.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

