Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Stake Boosted by Column Capital Advisors LLC

Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 162.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $80,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of APD. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $992,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at $1,826,000. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at $261,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,279 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 80.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $272.00 to $271.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $280.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $302.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $287.33.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of APD opened at $234.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $240.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $247.09. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $216.24 and a 52 week high of $316.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is 64.54%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Featured Stories

