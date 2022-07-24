Akropolis One Day Volume Reaches $2.58 Million (AKRO)

Akropolis (AKRO) traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. Akropolis has a total market capitalization of $23.95 million and approximately $2.58 million worth of Akropolis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Akropolis has traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Akropolis coin can now be purchased for $0.0048 or 0.00000022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004557 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21,963.41 or 0.99997356 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00006667 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003884 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Akropolis Profile

Akropolis (AKRO) is a coin. It was first traded on July 6th, 2019. Akropolis’ total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins. Akropolis’ official website is akropolis.io. Akropolis’ official message board is t.me/AkropolisAnnouncements. Akropolis’ official Twitter account is @akropolisio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Akropolis is /r/AkropolisIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Akropolis

According to CryptoCompare, “Akropolis is a domain-specific financial protocol dedicated to the needs of the informal bank-less economy. It can be implemented on any blockchain with a Turing-complete [4] virtual machine. The proposed initial implementation is on the Ethereum blockchain. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akropolis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Akropolis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Akropolis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

