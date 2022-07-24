Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $89.60.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $70.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com lowered Alarm.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Alarm.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company.

Alarm.com Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ ALRM opened at $69.95 on Friday. Alarm.com has a one year low of $54.99 and a one year high of $94.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 8.27 and a quick ratio of 7.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.72, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.16.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alarm.com

Alarm.com ( NASDAQ:ALRM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. Alarm.com had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The firm had revenue of $205.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Alarm.com will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alarm.com news, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 2,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total transaction of $138,257.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 227,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,129,096.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 2,392 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total value of $138,257.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 227,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,129,096.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Daniel Ramos sold 1,485 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total value of $85,833.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,601,982.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,325 shares of company stock valued at $664,025. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alarm.com

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Alarm.com by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,875,745 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $243,892,000 after buying an additional 202,964 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,033,529 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $135,148,000 after purchasing an additional 115,606 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,254,170 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $106,366,000 after purchasing an additional 72,459 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,190,518 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $79,122,000 after purchasing an additional 18,559 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 835,410 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,851,000 after purchasing an additional 24,407 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

About Alarm.com

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, door locks, garage doors, Internet of Things, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring solutions, such as video analytics, live streaming, video doorbell, video clips, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

