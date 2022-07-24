Alliance Fan Token Hits One Day Volume of $19,430.00 (ALL)

Alliance Fan Token (ALL) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. Over the last seven days, Alliance Fan Token has traded 5% lower against the US dollar. Alliance Fan Token has a total market cap of $193,280.80 and approximately $19,430.00 worth of Alliance Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alliance Fan Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000869 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004503 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002272 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001585 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00016559 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001858 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00032056 BTC.
Alliance Fan Token Profile
Alliance Fan Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,001,165 coins.
Buying and Selling Alliance Fan Token
