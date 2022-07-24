Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Cut to Neutral at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

GOOGL has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Alphabet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet to $150.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price target on Alphabet to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Alphabet from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Alphabet from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $158.36.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $107.90 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $154.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.87. Alphabet has a 1 year low of $101.88 and a 1 year high of $151.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.05). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. The business had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. Analysts predict that Alphabet will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $98,082.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,732,301. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 13,528 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.72 per share, with a total value of $456,164.16. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 593,402 shares in the company, valued at $20,009,515.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total value of $98,082.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,732,301. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,739 shares of company stock valued at $12,616,323 in the last three months. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alphabet

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 322 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $933,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Alphabet by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 361 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 1,183 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,427,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.