Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) Shares Sold by Hohimer Wealth Management LLC

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,676 shares during the quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Altice USA were worth $1,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Altice USA in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Altice USA in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Altice USA by 1,011.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Altice USA in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Altice USA by 571.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Altice USA alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Altice USA from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. New Street Research raised shares of Altice USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Altice USA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.88.

Altice USA Stock Up 3.0 %

NYSE ATUS opened at $11.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 5.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.25. Altice USA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.58 and a fifty-two week high of $35.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.52.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 95.86% and a net margin of 9.10%. Altice USA’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Altice USA, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altice USA Profile

(Get Rating)

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately five million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Altice USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altice USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.