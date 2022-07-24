Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Bought by Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 197,529 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,572 shares during the quarter. Altria Group accounts for about 2.8% of Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $10,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GQG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 47,901.8% in the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 9,179,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,956,000 after buying an additional 9,160,258 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,762,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,465,063,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371,300 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Altria Group by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,727,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,078,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348,687 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Altria Group by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,123,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Altria Group by 111.7% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,584,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,802,000 after acquiring an additional 836,243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Price Performance

Shares of MO stock opened at $43.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.97 and a 200-day moving average of $50.39. The company has a market cap of $78.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.61. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $41.00 and a one year high of $57.05.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 11.64% and a negative return on equity of 2,506.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.35%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 219.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on MO. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

Altria Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Featured Stories

