Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by Round Table Services LLC

Round Table Services LLC decreased its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 973 shares during the quarter. Round Table Services LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.05% of the company’s stock.
MO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays lowered shares of Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Altria Group from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.
Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. Altria Group had a net margin of 11.64% and a negative return on equity of 2,506.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.35%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 219.51%.
Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.
