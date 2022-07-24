Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by Round Table Services LLC

Round Table Services LLC decreased its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 973 shares during the quarter. Round Table Services LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays lowered shares of Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Altria Group from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

Altria Group Price Performance

NYSE:MO opened at $43.09 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.39. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.00 and a 1-year high of $57.05. The firm has a market cap of $78.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.61.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. Altria Group had a net margin of 11.64% and a negative return on equity of 2,506.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.35%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 219.51%.

About Altria Group

(Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

