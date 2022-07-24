Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Price Target Cut to $75.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on AMBA. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Ambarella from $200.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ambarella from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $164.00 to $122.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $132.20.

Ambarella Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of Ambarella stock opened at $76.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.31 and a beta of 1.36. Ambarella has a 1-year low of $60.56 and a 1-year high of $227.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

Ambarella ( NASDAQ:AMBA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.07. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 7.50% and a negative return on equity of 4.69%. The firm had revenue of $90.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ambarella will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Christopher Day sold 704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.27, for a total value of $46,654.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,322,351.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Christopher Day sold 704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.27, for a total value of $46,654.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,322,351.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 3,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.26, for a total transaction of $260,865.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 689,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,713,966.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,297 shares of company stock worth $688,055 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Ambarella in the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,230,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Ambarella by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,716 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ambarella by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 159,344 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,431,000 after acquiring an additional 29,221 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Ambarella in the 2nd quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Ambarella by 2,183.6% in the 2nd quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 63,803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,177,000 after acquiring an additional 61,009 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.28% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

