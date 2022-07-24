Ambrosus (AMB) Price Tops $0.0082

Ambrosus (AMB) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. Ambrosus has a market cap of $6.15 million and approximately $37,186.00 worth of Ambrosus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ambrosus coin can currently be bought for about $0.0082 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Ambrosus has traded 9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

POA (POA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000259 BTC.

POA Network (POA) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Apple (AMB) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0978 or 0.00000448 BTC.

UMI (UMI) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Umi Digital (UMI) traded down 40.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ambrosus Profile

Ambrosus is a PoA coin that uses the

Dagger

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 24th, 2017. Ambrosus’ total supply is 769,873,000 coins and its circulating supply is 751,702,413 coins. The official message board for Ambrosus is blog.ambrosus.com. The Reddit community for Ambrosus is /r/ambrosus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ambrosus’ official Twitter account is @AmbrosusAMB and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ambrosus is ambrosus.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ambrosus project aims to improve the global food supply chains by creating an ecosystem where the team can record the entire history of products and execute commercial transactions accordingly. Combining high-tech sensors, blockchain protocol, and smart contracts, Ambrosus is building a community-driven ecosystem to assure the quality, safety & origins of products. Amber is the foundation of the Ambrosus network. Amber powers Ambrosus’s ecosystem, activating and operating the network and all of its associated services. “

Buying and Selling Ambrosus

