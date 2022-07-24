American Campus Communities (ACC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACCGet Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, July 25th. Analysts expect American Campus Communities to post earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACCGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $273.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.17 million. American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 1.81% and a net margin of 6.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect American Campus Communities to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

American Campus Communities Stock Performance

ACC opened at $65.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 163.13 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. American Campus Communities has a 1-year low of $48.01 and a 1-year high of $65.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.20.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO William C. Bayless, Jr. sold 24,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.98, for a total value of $1,624,370.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 314,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,440,498.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO William C. Bayless, Jr. sold 24,998 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.98, for a total value of $1,624,370.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 314,566 shares in the company, valued at $20,440,498.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William C. Bayless, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.64, for a total transaction of $1,292,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 346,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,401,961.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities during the first quarter worth approximately $269,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 4.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities in the first quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities in the first quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 13.7% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 15,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Capital One Financial downgraded American Campus Communities from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.47 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Citigroup downgraded American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Argus lowered American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com lowered American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered American Campus Communities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $65.00 to $65.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.59.

American Campus Communities Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

Further Reading

Earnings History for American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC)

