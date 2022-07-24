American Campus Communities (ACC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, July 25th. Analysts expect American Campus Communities to post earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $273.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.17 million. American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 1.81% and a net margin of 6.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect American Campus Communities to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get American Campus Communities alerts:

American Campus Communities Stock Performance

ACC opened at $65.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 163.13 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. American Campus Communities has a 1-year low of $48.01 and a 1-year high of $65.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.20.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO William C. Bayless, Jr. sold 24,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.98, for a total value of $1,624,370.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 314,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,440,498.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CEO William C. Bayless, Jr. sold 24,998 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.98, for a total value of $1,624,370.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 314,566 shares in the company, valued at $20,440,498.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO William C. Bayless, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.64, for a total transaction of $1,292,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 346,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,401,961.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities during the first quarter worth approximately $269,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 4.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities in the first quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities in the first quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 13.7% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 15,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Capital One Financial downgraded American Campus Communities from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.47 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Citigroup downgraded American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Argus lowered American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com lowered American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered American Campus Communities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $65.00 to $65.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.59.

American Campus Communities Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Campus Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Campus Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.