American Express (NYSE:AXP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

American Express (NYSE:AXP) released its earnings results on Friday. The payment services company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.19, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.54 billion. American Express had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.80 EPS. American Express updated its FY 2022 guidance to $9.25-$9.65 EPS.

American Express Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $153.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.23 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. American Express has a 1 year low of $134.12 and a 1 year high of $199.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $150.70 and its 200-day moving average is $169.61.

Get American Express alerts:

American Express Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.33%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of American Express

In other news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total value of $667,353.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total value of $667,353.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total transaction of $8,590,780.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,580,618.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AXP. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of American Express by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 935,475 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $174,934,000 after acquiring an additional 387,115 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of American Express by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,105,699 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $580,766,000 after acquiring an additional 357,590 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in American Express by 65,548.6% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 208,106 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $38,381,000 after buying an additional 207,789 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in American Express by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 272,952 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $51,042,000 after buying an additional 57,000 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in American Express during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,542,000. 85.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of American Express from $202.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Wolfe Research cut shares of American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $213.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Oppenheimer set a $184.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of American Express from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $223.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.47.

About American Express

(Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.