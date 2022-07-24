American Express (NYSE:AXP) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

American Express (NYSE:AXP) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.25-$9.65 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.83. The company issued revenue guidance of $52.13 billion-$52.98 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $50.53 billion.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AXP. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Oppenheimer set a $184.00 target price on American Express in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup increased their target price on American Express from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on American Express from $215.00 to $190.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded American Express from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American Express has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $182.47.

Shares of AXP opened at $153.01 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $150.70 and a 200 day moving average of $169.61. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $134.12 and a fifty-two week high of $199.55. The firm has a market cap of $115.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.19. American Express had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 17.49%. The company had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. American Express’s payout ratio is presently 21.33%.

In other American Express news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total transaction of $8,590,780.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,580,618.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total transaction of $8,590,780.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,580,618.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total value of $667,353.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in American Express by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,566 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in American Express by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in American Express in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,542,000. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its position in American Express by 203.1% in the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 5,656 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $988,000 after buying an additional 3,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its position in American Express by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 181,270 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $33,897,000 after buying an additional 8,296 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

