American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $172.88.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on American Water Works from $139.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $172.00 to $157.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American Water Works news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 1,029 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.52, for a total transaction of $149,740.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,754,098.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other American Water Works news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 693 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.10, for a total transaction of $105,405.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,728,008.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 1,029 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.52, for a total value of $149,740.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,754,098.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

American Water Works Trading Up 1.6 %

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,362,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 2.1% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 35,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,838,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Water Works in the first quarter valued at about $165,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 68.8% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 17,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after buying an additional 7,007 shares during the last quarter. 82.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AWK stock opened at $148.22 on Friday. American Water Works has a 12 month low of $129.45 and a 12 month high of $189.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $146.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.08. The company has a market cap of $26.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.44.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 33.16%. The company had revenue of $842.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $872.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that American Water Works will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

American Water Works Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a $0.655 dividend. This is a boost from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.95%.

About American Water Works

(Get Rating)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

See Also

