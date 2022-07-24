Analysts Set Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Target Price at $6.88

Shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.88.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa from €8.00 ($8.08) to €7.50 ($7.58) in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Deutsche Lufthansa from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Deutsche Lufthansa from €6.00 ($6.06) to €7.00 ($7.07) in a research note on Friday, May 6th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa from €6.65 ($6.72) to €7.25 ($7.32) in a research report on Sunday, May 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa from €5.20 ($5.25) to €5.70 ($5.76) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

Shares of DLAKY opened at $6.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 1 year low of $5.53 and a 1 year high of $11.82.

Deutsche Lufthansa ( OTCMKTS:DLAKY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The transportation company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.04. Deutsche Lufthansa had a negative return on equity of 40.01% and a negative net margin of 8.86%. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Deutsche Lufthansa will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 100 destinations in over 50 countries. The company's Logistics Business segment offers transport services for various cargoes, including general cargo, dangerous goods, valuables, vulnerable, perishables, live animals, courier, emergency, airmail/e-commerce, and temperature sensitive goods services approximately 300 destinations in 100 countries.

