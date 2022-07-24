Analysts Set Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY) PT at $14.61

Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.61.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Holley in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Holley in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Holley

In other Holley news, Director David S. Lobel sold 8,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.43, for a total transaction of $91,440,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,673,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $624,922,494.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Holley Trading Down 2.0 %

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Holley by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 568,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,903,000 after purchasing an additional 96,057 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Holley by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 313,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,366,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Holley in the 1st quarter worth approximately $175,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Holley by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 5,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Holley by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 87,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after buying an additional 35,970 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Holley stock opened at $12.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 3.25. Holley has a 12-month low of $8.23 and a 12-month high of $14.68.

Holley (NYSE:HLLY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $200.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.70 million. The business’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Holley will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

About Holley

(Get Rating)

Holley Inc designs, manufactures, and markets automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts in the United States, Canada, Europe, and China. The company's products include carburetors, fuel pumps, fuel injection systems, nitrous oxide injection systems, superchargers, exhaust headers, mufflers, distributors, ignition components, engine tuners, automotive performance plumbing products, and exhaust products as well as shifters, converters, transmission kits, transmissions, tuners, and automotive software.

