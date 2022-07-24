Analysts Set The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) PT at $10.54

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.54.

GPS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of GAP from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of GAP from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of GAP from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of GAP from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of GAP from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th.

Get GAP alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GAP

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPS. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of GAP during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CKW Financial Group grew its position in shares of GAP by 118.2% during the 1st quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 2,400 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of GAP by 111.5% during the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 2,474 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of GAP during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of GAP during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.23% of the company’s stock.

GAP Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of GPS opened at $9.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.10. GAP has a 12 month low of $7.79 and a 12 month high of $31.04.

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. GAP had a negative net margin of 0.45% and a positive return on equity of 7.43%. The business’s revenue was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. Equities analysts expect that GAP will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

GAP Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.37%. GAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -285.71%.

About GAP

(Get Rating)

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.