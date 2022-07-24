Analysts Set Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Price Target at $97.71

Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $97.71.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TSN shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Tyson Foods from $85.00 to $79.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Tyson Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

TSN opened at $82.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $85.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $29.75 billion, a PE ratio of 7.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.69. Tyson Foods has a 1 year low of $69.88 and a 1 year high of $100.72.

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.46. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 7.90%. The business had revenue of $13.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. Tyson Foods’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Tyson Foods will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.56%.

In related news, EVP Amy Tu sold 3,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.30, for a total transaction of $302,143.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,639,704.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSN. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in Tyson Foods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Tyson Foods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 161.5% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. 66.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

