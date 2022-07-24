Analysts Set Universal Music Group (OTC:UMGNF) PT at $26.76

Universal Music Group (OTC:UMGNF – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.64.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on UMGNF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Universal Music Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Universal Music Group in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Universal Music Group from €25.80 ($26.06) to €25.20 ($25.45) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Universal Music Group from €25.00 ($25.25) to €29.00 ($29.29) in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, HSBC lowered Universal Music Group from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Universal Music Group Stock Down 1.2 %

UMGNF stock opened at $21.80 on Friday. Universal Music Group has a 1 year low of $18.66 and a 1 year high of $32.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.22.

About Universal Music Group

Universal Music Group N.V. operates as a music company worldwide. It operates through Recorded Music, Music Publishing, and Merchandising & Other segments. The Recorded Music segment discovers and develops recording artists, as well as markets and promotes their music across various formats and platforms; and engages in the live events, sponsorship, film, and television operations.

