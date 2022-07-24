Analysts Set Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Target Price at $61.57

Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $61.57.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on VTR shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Ventas from $62.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Evercore ISI set a $59.00 price target on Ventas in a report on Monday, June 20th. StockNews.com raised Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Ventas from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st.

Get Ventas alerts:

Ventas Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE VTR opened at $51.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.70 billion, a PE ratio of 132.77, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Ventas has a 12 month low of $45.44 and a 12 month high of $64.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.80 and a 200-day moving average of $54.91.

Ventas Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. Ventas’s payout ratio is 461.55%.

In other news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 17,400 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.43, for a total transaction of $981,882.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 767,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,335,982.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ventas

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Ventas by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ventas by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in shares of Ventas by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 398,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,388,000 after acquiring an additional 8,619 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ventas in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Ventas in the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ventas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.