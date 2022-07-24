Anyswap Price Up 8.3% Over Last 7 Days (ANY)

Anyswap (ANY) traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. Anyswap has a market capitalization of $84.73 million and approximately $631,925.00 worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Anyswap coin can currently be bought for about $4.55 or 0.00020006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Anyswap has traded up 8.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004401 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001596 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002272 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00016768 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001813 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00032635 BTC.

Anyswap Coin Profile

Anyswap’s launch date was July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,639,320 coins. The official message board for Anyswap is medium.com/@anyswap. Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @AnyswapNetwork. The official website for Anyswap is anyswap.exchange/dashboard.

Anyswap Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap is a fully decentralized cross-chain swap protocol, based on Fusion DCRM technology, with automated pricing and liquidity system. Anyswap enables swaps between any coins on any blockchain which uses ECDSA or EdDSA as signature algorithm, including BTC, ETH, USDT, XRP, LTC, FSN, etc. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anyswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Anyswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Anyswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

