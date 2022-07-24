Appleton Group LLC Has $10.28 Million Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Appleton Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHVGet Rating) by 48.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135,531 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF makes up about 14.3% of Appleton Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Appleton Group LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $10,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth $261,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,685,000 after buying an additional 6,960 shares during the last quarter. Geometric Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $279,000. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, IVC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 206,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,763,000 after acquiring an additional 5,755 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHV opened at $64.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.41. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.51 and a fifty-two week high of $74.73.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

