Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Ares Capital from $22.50 to $23.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Hovde Group dropped their price objective on Ares Capital to $19.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ares Capital from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut Ares Capital from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ares Capital presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $22.00.

Ares Capital Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ ARCC opened at $19.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a PE ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.33. Ares Capital has a one year low of $17.03 and a one year high of $23.00.

Insider Activity at Ares Capital

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The investment management company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $440.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.12 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 75.13%. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ares Capital will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steven B. Mckeever purchased 2,775 shares of Ares Capital stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.95 per share, with a total value of $49,811.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $806,744.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Michael J. Arougheti purchased 300,000 shares of Ares Capital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.75 per share, with a total value of $5,325,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,782,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,643,084.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven B. Mckeever purchased 2,775 shares of Ares Capital stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.95 per share, with a total value of $49,811.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,944 shares in the company, valued at $806,744.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 356,775 shares of company stock worth $6,381,371. 0.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ares Capital

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARCC. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 88.1% during the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 70.7% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,775 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 29.44% of the company’s stock.

Ares Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

