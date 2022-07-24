Arizona State Retirement System Acquires 3,119 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,157,307 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,119 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for approximately 0.5% of Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $64,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CSCO. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 28,644 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 4,388 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 59.7% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 653 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,439 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 591,293 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,470,000 after purchasing an additional 48,488 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In other news, COO Maria Martinez sold 3,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total transaction of $157,237.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 295,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,798,518.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total value of $26,161.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,441,750.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 3,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total transaction of $157,237.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 295,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,798,518.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,326 shares of company stock valued at $1,103,159 in the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $44.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $184.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.82 and a fifty-two week high of $64.29.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.28% and a return on equity of 31.22%. The business had revenue of $12.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on CSCO. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price objective (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.23.

Cisco Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.