Arizona State Retirement System Grows Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,115,981 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,849 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Intel were worth $55,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $2,080,248,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 331,347,190 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $17,064,379,000 after buying an additional 6,936,922 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 177,117,083 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $9,121,530,000 after buying an additional 6,279,484 shares during the last quarter. Atreides Management LP bought a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,503,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Intel by 112.3% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 6,616,258 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $340,737,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500,399 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO David Zinsner bought 5,500 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.73 per share, for a total transaction of $246,015.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,758.19. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Stock Performance

INTC stock opened at $39.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.32. The company has a market capitalization of $160.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.51, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.67. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $35.54 and a 1-year high of $56.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $18.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.32 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 31.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, August 7th will be issued a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Intel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $53.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.78.

Intel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

See Also

