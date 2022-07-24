Arizona State Retirement System Has $23.57 Million Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 211,107 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $23,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DUK. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.35% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

DUK stock opened at $104.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $107.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.91. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $95.48 and a 1-year high of $116.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $80.82 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.35.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.04). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 14.47%. The business had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $1.005 dividend. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 82.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DUK has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Duke Energy from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Duke Energy from $125.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group downgraded Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.18.

Insider Activity at Duke Energy

In related news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total value of $46,708.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,885,511.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Duke Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Featured Articles

