Arizona State Retirement System Has $29.29 Million Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 321,925 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,008 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $29,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 141.4% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Starbucks in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. 69.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Starbucks stock opened at $83.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.87 billion, a PE ratio of 22.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.93. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $68.39 and a twelve month high of $126.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.68 and a 200-day moving average of $84.35.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.60 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.07% and a negative return on equity of 53.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 52.55%.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Howard D. Schultz bought 72,500 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $68.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,991,625.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 19,606,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,349,939,196. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Starbucks news, CEO Howard D. Schultz bought 72,500 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $68.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,991,625.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 19,606,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,349,939,196. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz bought 137,500 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $72.67 per share, with a total value of $9,992,125.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,534,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,419,569,208.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SBUX shares. Wedbush lowered shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $105.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $76.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Starbucks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.76.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

