Arizona State Retirement System Has $36.66 Million Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 362,223 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $36,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CVS. State Street Corp lifted its stake in CVS Health by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,810,314 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,860,552,000 after buying an additional 1,560,168 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in CVS Health by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,821,477 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,870,096,000 after buying an additional 414,724 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CVS Health by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,099,200 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,273,690,000 after buying an additional 408,181 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in CVS Health by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 14,514,784 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,497,345,000 after buying an additional 3,361,760 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth about $1,346,805,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CVS. StockNews.com began coverage on CVS Health in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Tigress Financial increased their price target on CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on CVS Health from $110.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on CVS Health in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.05.

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $94.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $94.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.44. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $79.33 and a 52 week high of $111.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.77.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.08. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 2.67%. The company had revenue of $76.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 36.54%.

In other news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $13,172,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 626,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,495,935. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

