Arizona State Retirement System Sells 561 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 240,713 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 561 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for about 0.7% of Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $86,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in Mastercard by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,528,530 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,766,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511,927 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,148,167 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,429,311,000 after purchasing an additional 421,767 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,789,616 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,314,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,809 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth about $3,107,220,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,587,241 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,007,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195,525 shares in the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,326 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.74, for a total value of $34,847,283.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 103,841,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,033,167,903.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.74, for a total transaction of $34,847,283.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 103,841,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,033,167,903.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total value of $2,573,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,838,211.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 325,982 shares of company stock valued at $107,912,260. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE MA opened at $343.88 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $303.65 and a fifty-two week high of $399.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $333.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $348.91. The stock has a market cap of $334.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.04.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.59. Mastercard had a return on equity of 133.72% and a net margin of 47.70%. The firm had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Mastercard from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mastercard in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Mastercard from $445.00 to $435.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $472.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $460.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $415.95.

About Mastercard

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.