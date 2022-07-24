Arqma (ARQ) Reaches Market Cap of $80,284.27

Arqma (ARQ) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 24th. Arqma has a total market cap of $80,284.27 and $50.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arqma coin can now be bought for $0.0057 or 0.00000025 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Arqma has traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,936.05 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,642.08 or 0.07159378 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000300 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00022719 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.44 or 0.00259164 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.29 or 0.00114610 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $153.64 or 0.00669882 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.16 or 0.00584922 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00005981 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000942 BTC.

Arqma Profile

Arqma (CRYPTO:ARQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Arqma’s total supply is 20,044,194 coins and its circulating supply is 13,999,650 coins. The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Arqma’s official website is arqma.com. Arqma’s official Twitter account is @ArQmA_Network.

Buying and Selling Arqma

According to CryptoCompare, “ArQmA is a decentralized public project of block chains, cryptocurrencies, and is fully open source. ArQmA creates a full currency exchange platform which aims to connect banks, payment providers, digital asset exchanges, corporations, and simple people via crypto to provide a payment system for everyone. ARQ is PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight-Lite algorithm. It is anti-ASIC and Nicehash to give everyone a chance to mine. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arqma should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arqma using one of the exchanges listed above.

