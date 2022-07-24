Arweave Trading Down 13.7% Over Last 7 Days (AR)

Arweave (AR) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. One Arweave coin can now be purchased for approximately $13.35 or 0.00059084 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Arweave has traded 13.7% lower against the US dollar. Arweave has a market cap of $445.69 million and $17.18 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Arweave alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004411 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00013293 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000020 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Gamestarter (GAME) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000560 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Witnet (WIT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000016 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Arweave Coin Profile

Arweave (AR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. The official website for Arweave is www.arweave.org. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Arweave’s official message board is medium.com/@arweave.

Arweave Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave is a new type of storage that backs data with sustainable and perpetual endowments, allowing users and developers to truly store data forever – for the very first time. As a collectively owned hard drive that never forgets, Arweave allows users to remember and preserve valuable information, apps, and history indefinitely. By preserving history, it prevents others from rewriting it. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arweave should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arweave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Arweave Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arweave and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.