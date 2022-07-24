Asset Management Corp IL ADV Cuts Stake in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY)

Asset Management Corp IL ADV lowered its stake in shares of Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) by 25.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,250 shares during the period. Asset Management Corp IL ADV’s holdings in Tilray were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Tilray by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,588,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in Tilray by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 19,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in Tilray by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 42,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Tilray by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 2,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in Tilray by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 26,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 2,842 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.84% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Tilray from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Tilray from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Tilray from $8.50 to $4.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.75 target price (down from $6.15) on shares of Tilray in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of Tilray from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.34.

In other Tilray news, Director Brendan Kennedy sold 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.09, for a total transaction of $1,081,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,624,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,558,765.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 3.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tilray stock opened at $3.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 2.60. Tilray Inc has a 52-week low of $3.00 and a 52-week high of $16.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.23.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

