Attila Hits Market Capitalization of $2.21 Million (ATT)

Attila (ATT) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 24th. Attila has a total market cap of $2.21 million and $3,299.00 worth of Attila was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Attila has traded 12.8% higher against the US dollar. One Attila coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0049 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Attila Profile

Attila is a coin. Its launch date was February 8th, 2018. Attila’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,382,736 coins. Attila’s official Twitter account is @AeternumICO. The official website for Attila is www.attnetwork.org.

Buying and Selling Attila

According to CryptoCompare, “Attila (Agreement of Telecom Technosphere) is a decentralized information communication protocol based on blockchain technology. It is committed to providing an autonomous cross-platform communication solution for global social networks. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Attila directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Attila should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Attila using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

