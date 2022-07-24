Aua Capital Management LLC Acquires 419 Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Aua Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,715 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 419 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF comprises 1.0% of Aua Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Aua Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $1,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rollins Financial bought a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,821,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 55.7% in the fourth quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 2,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 1,143.2% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 12,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,734,000 after buying an additional 11,432 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IYH opened at $272.83 on Friday. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 1-year low of $247.38 and a 1-year high of $302.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $268.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $275.90.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.