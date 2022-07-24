Aua Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Aua Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 46.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,948 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 934 shares during the quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its stake in Mondelez International by 64.3% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC grew its stake in Mondelez International by 1,151.4% during the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. 77.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.27.

Mondelez International Stock Up 1.0 %

MDLZ stock opened at $61.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.63 and a 1-year high of $69.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.81. The firm has a market cap of $85.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.61.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.10. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The firm had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 47.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mondelez International

In other news, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 30,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total transaction of $2,008,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,024 shares in the company, valued at $2,109,100.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

