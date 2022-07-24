Aua Capital Management LLC Has $3.87 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Aua Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises 2.1% of Aua Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Aua Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lyell Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 19,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,992,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Heritage Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 25.4% during the first quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 70,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,486,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 143.6% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $179.51 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $162.78 and a one year high of $244.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $176.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $191.41.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.