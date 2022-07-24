Aua Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Aua Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 62.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,848 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,472 shares during the period. Aua Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $880,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Altria Group by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 195,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,220,000 after buying an additional 25,413 shares during the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth $227,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 58,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,044,000 after purchasing an additional 6,642 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 510,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,175,000 after purchasing an additional 17,474 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 211,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,025,000 after purchasing an additional 15,440 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MO. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays cut shares of Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Altria Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Altria Group stock opened at $43.09 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.00 and a 12-month high of $57.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.39.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Altria Group had a net margin of 11.64% and a negative return on equity of 2,506.92%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.35%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 219.51%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

