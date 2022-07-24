Aua Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,265 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Aua Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hills Bank & Trust Co boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 7,473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 6,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 13,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 25,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $39.42 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.92. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $38.05 and a 12-month high of $53.58.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

