Automata Network Trading 4.4% Higher This Week (ATA)

Automata Network (ATA) traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. Automata Network has a market capitalization of $30.45 million and approximately $7.88 million worth of Automata Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Automata Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000781 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Automata Network has traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004417 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001588 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002272 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00016709 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001827 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00032685 BTC.
About Automata Network
Automata Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 172,252,000 coins. Automata Network’s official Twitter account is @automatanetwork.
