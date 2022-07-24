Automata Network Trading 4.4% Higher This Week (ATA)

Automata Network (ATA) traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. Automata Network has a market capitalization of $30.45 million and approximately $7.88 million worth of Automata Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Automata Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000781 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Automata Network has traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004417 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001588 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002272 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00016709 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001827 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00032685 BTC.

About Automata Network

Automata Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 172,252,000 coins. Automata Network’s official Twitter account is @automatanetwork.

Buying and Selling Automata Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Automata Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Automata Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Automata Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

