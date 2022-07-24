Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 115,627 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 247 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $26,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First National Trust Co boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 21.1% in the first quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 51,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,669,000 after purchasing an additional 8,921 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 80.5% in the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 6,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 2,968 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 13.4% in the first quarter. Heritage Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 135.7% in the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 8.4% in the first quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 16,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. 78.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Automatic Data Processing Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:ADP opened at $220.34 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $213.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $215.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.55, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $192.26 and a 1 year high of $248.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 56.01% and a net margin of 17.77%. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ADP. Citigroup increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $238.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $229.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total value of $119,432.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,238 shares in the company, valued at $892,692.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total value of $119,432.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,238 shares in the company, valued at $892,692.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total value of $66,789.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,998.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.