Autonio Market Capitalization Hits $401,145.32 (NIOX)

Autonio (NIOX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 24th. In the last week, Autonio has traded up 2.1% against the dollar. One Autonio coin can now be bought for about $0.0042 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges. Autonio has a total market capitalization of $401,145.32 and approximately $12,739.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Autonio

Autonio’s total supply is 315,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,440,196 coins. Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here. Autonio’s official website is auton.io. The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio.

Autonio Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Autonio should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Autonio using one of the exchanges listed above.

