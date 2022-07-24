Axe Trading Up 6.7% Over Last 7 Days (AXE)

Axe (AXE) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. Axe has a market capitalization of $56,219.08 and approximately $5.00 worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Axe has traded up 6.7% against the US dollar. One Axe coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0107 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Axe Coin Profile

Axe is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Axe’s total supply is 5,260,968 coins. Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Axe is axerunners.com. The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Axe is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the x11 algorithm. Axe features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Buying and Selling Axe

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axe directly using US dollars.

