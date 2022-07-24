BaaSid (BAAS) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $204,345.00

BaaSid (BAAS) traded up 35.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. In the last seven days, BaaSid has traded up 70.1% against the dollar. One BaaSid coin can now be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BaaSid has a market cap of $6.67 million and approximately $204,345.00 worth of BaaSid was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BaaSid Coin Profile

BaaSid (CRYPTO:BAAS) is a coin. BaaSid’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,200,000,000 coins. The official website for BaaSid is www.baasid.com/#token. The official message board for BaaSid is medium.com/@baasid.info. BaaSid’s official Twitter account is @baa_sid and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BaaSid Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BaaSid (Blockchain as a Service) is an authentication blockchain-based project that aims to offer certificate services to ISP (Internet Service Providers) from numerous peer-to-peer links. The BaaSid creates a one-time access through encryption, fragmentation, summon, correlation, descrambling and biometric verification. The previous factors enable the user to gain immediate access without losing time in numerous procedures. The issued token from BaaSid is BAAS. BAAS is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token with the objective of providing to the network users a compensation for their activity and instant access. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BaaSid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BaaSid should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BaaSid using one of the exchanges listed above.

