Badger DAO Hits Market Capitalization of $46.14 Million (BADGER)

Badger DAO (BADGER) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. Badger DAO has a market capitalization of $46.14 million and approximately $6.12 million worth of Badger DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Badger DAO has traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Badger DAO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.68 or 0.00016487 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Badger DAO Profile

Badger DAO (CRYPTO:BADGER) is a coin. Badger DAO’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,539,396 coins. Badger DAO’s official message board is badgerdao.medium.com. The official website for Badger DAO is app.badger.finance. Badger DAO’s official Twitter account is @badgerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Badger DAO Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Badger is a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) with a single purpose: build the products and infrastructure necessary to accelerate Bitcoin as collateral across other blockchains.It’s meant to be an ecosystem DAO where projects and people from across DeFi can come together to collaborate and build products the ecosystem needs. Shared ownership in the DAO allows builders to have aligned incentives while decentralized governance can ensure those incentives remain fair to all parties. The idea is less competing and more collaborating. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Badger DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Badger DAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Badger DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

