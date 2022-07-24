Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Shares Bought by abrdn plc

abrdn plc raised its holdings in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,324,561 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,134,434 shares during the period. Baker Hughes comprises about 0.8% of abrdn plc’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. abrdn plc owned 0.81% of Baker Hughes worth $308,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Baker Hughes by 2.0% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 230,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,376,000 after buying an additional 4,487 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the first quarter worth about $494,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 25.0% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 3.4% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 288,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,511,000 after purchasing an additional 9,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the first quarter worth about $9,117,000. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Baker Hughes Price Performance

Shares of BKR opened at $24.08 on Friday. Baker Hughes has a twelve month low of $19.80 and a twelve month high of $39.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.74 billion, a PE ratio of -56.00 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Baker Hughes Announces Dividend

Baker Hughes ( NYSE:BKR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.11). Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 2.27% and a positive return on equity of 3.82%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. Baker Hughes’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is -167.44%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 103,000 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $3,605,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 575,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,151,565. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 72,025,826 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total transaction of $2,481,289,705.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,931,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,435,455.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 103,000 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $3,605,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 575,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,151,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 72,231,826 shares of company stock worth $2,488,745,876. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BKR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Baker Hughes from $41.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. HSBC raised Baker Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.30 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Baker Hughes from $43.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on Baker Hughes from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Baker Hughes currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.86.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.